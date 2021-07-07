Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 55.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,787,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,491,548 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $127,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,610. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

