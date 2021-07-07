Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 153,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,940. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

