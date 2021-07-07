Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 105,022 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,022 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Lamar Advertising worth $167,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.20. 1,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,189. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.74. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

