Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
