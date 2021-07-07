Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

