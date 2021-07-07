Color Platform Price Up 32.8% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $565,075.24 and approximately $2,435.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

