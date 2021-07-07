Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CCHWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

OTCMKTS CCHWF opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.64.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

