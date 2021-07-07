Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.75 ($6.76).

CBK opened at €5.83 ($6.85) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a fifty-two week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.99.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

