CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lowered its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,371 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CommScope worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,697. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

