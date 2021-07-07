Comparing BCE (NYSE:BCE) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and BCE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 0 6 3 0 2.33

BCE has a consensus price target of $60.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.84%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Profitability

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A BCE 11.23% 16.21% 4.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A BCE $17.08 billion 2.62 $1.97 billion $2.25 21.95

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Summary

BCE beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, satellite TV service, and connectivity, as well as other communications services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services. It owns and operates approximately 35 conventional TV stations; 27 specialty and four Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

