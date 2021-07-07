Comparing Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstar Financial and Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.32 $24.70 million $1.42 14.30 Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.17 $221.58 million $0.94 14.59

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Capstar Financial pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capstar Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capstar Financial and Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Investors Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Capstar Financial presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.48%. Investors Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Capstar Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 24.25% 11.72% 1.32% Investors Bancorp 24.43% 9.44% 0.96%

Summary

Capstar Financial beats Investors Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking products and services; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 156 branches in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

