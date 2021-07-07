Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $21.54. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNTB. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

