Connectome (CNTM) Price Reaches $0.0640

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Connectome has a total market cap of $77,446.66 and approximately $242,169.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Connectome has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

