Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,956 shares during the period. At Home Group comprises 1.3% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.33% of At Home Group worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,182 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in At Home Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,975. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOME. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,594 shares of company stock worth $1,085,156 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

