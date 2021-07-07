ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $250.40

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250.40 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 1821689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.60 ($3.22).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTEC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 226.50 ($2.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 60.15.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

