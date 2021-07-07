Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.14

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.14 and last traded at C$10.97, with a volume of 60070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,806.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.01.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.