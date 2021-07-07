Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.50

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 35573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

Cornerstone FS Company Profile (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

