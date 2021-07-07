COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

COSCO SHIPPING’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.