Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 56,829 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $2,306,120.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,835.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $10,986,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

