Cpwm LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cpwm LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,601.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,248. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,439.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,597.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,242 shares of company stock worth $157,498,934. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

