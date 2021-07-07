Cpwm LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cpwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.34. 116,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,489. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $311.89 and a 12 month high of $435.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

