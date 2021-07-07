Credit Suisse AG Acquires 54,835 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

