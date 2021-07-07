Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Envista worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,841. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

