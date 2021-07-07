Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,413 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.14.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,328.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,745 shares of company stock worth $3,892,633. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

