Credit Suisse AG Has $6.06 Million Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 447.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.43% of ACM Research worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,793,000 after buying an additional 172,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,394,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.77.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ACMR. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

