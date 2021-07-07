Credit Suisse AG Sells 57,337 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 57,337 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

BVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

