Credit Suisse AG Sells 57,337 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 57,337 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

