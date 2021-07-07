Critical Comparison: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) vs. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Performance Shipping and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 0 6 0 3.00

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.16%. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus price target of $41.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.68%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.58 $5.19 million $1.05 5.06 Eagle Bulk Shipping $275.13 million 2.01 -$35.06 million ($3.40) -12.99

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Eagle Bulk Shipping -7.29% -4.68% -2.16%

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 45 vessels. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

