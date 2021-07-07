Critical Review: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) vs. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SmartFinancial and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $133.04 million 2.69 $24.33 million $1.82 13.02 Truist Financial $24.43 billion 3.00 $4.48 billion $3.80 14.32

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SmartFinancial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SmartFinancial and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Truist Financial 0 7 3 0 2.30

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $59.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 22.85% 9.31% 0.97% Truist Financial 20.04% 9.48% 1.15%

Summary

Truist Financial beats SmartFinancial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2021, it operated through 35 full-service branches located in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle; and 1 loan production office and 1 service center. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, government finance, commercial middle market lending, small business and student lending, floor plan and commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 2,781 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

