Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of COIHY opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

