Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,137 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Crown Castle International worth $68,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $198.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.78. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

