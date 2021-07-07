Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

