Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Reaches $493.04 on Major Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $493.04 or 0.01425738 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $481,724.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,174 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

