Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.33

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.60. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 66,645 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.