Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,822 shares of company stock worth $7,306,544. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

