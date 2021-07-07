Datamine Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $675,028.11 and approximately $22,332.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00232802 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001465 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.45 or 0.00818173 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,758,863 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

