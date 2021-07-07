DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $97,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. Research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

