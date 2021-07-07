Debra Zumwalt Sells 300 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $15,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HURN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,968. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

