Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,602 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $349.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $156.10 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

