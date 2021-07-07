DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.89 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $209,651.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00134592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00166627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,317.96 or 0.99964833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.88 or 0.00957984 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,667,579 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

