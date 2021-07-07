Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €156.10 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €153.58 ($180.68).

Shares of ETR DHER traded up €3.25 ($3.82) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €119.65 ($140.76). The stock had a trading volume of 348,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.08.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

