DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,785,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.