Desire Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,279.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Desire has a total market capitalization of $46,081.91 and $14,279.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,517.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.21 or 0.06826072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $516.08 or 0.01495111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00404183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00156353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.00636912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00416186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00346474 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.