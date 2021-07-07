Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $185.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.85. adidas has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $189.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.85.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that adidas will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

