Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.42 ($58.14).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

FRA:DWNI traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €51.74 ($60.87). The company had a trading volume of 1,293,069 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €48.80. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

