Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792,874 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.01% of Devon Energy worth $148,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 484,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.