DEXTools (DEXT) Achieves Market Cap of $22.37 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $22.37 million and approximately $185,186.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00922795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044780 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,119,271 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

