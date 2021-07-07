Diker Management LLC Has $10.16 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Diker Management LLC increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Five9 makes up about 4.8% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.61. 10,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,830. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,813 shares of company stock worth $19,346,251 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.