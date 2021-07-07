Diker Management LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

PYPL stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.