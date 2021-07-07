Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 198,895 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $160,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

