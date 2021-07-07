Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $143.77 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 443,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.67% of Alaska Air Group worth $143,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $74.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

